Short Interest in Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Rises By 2,790.0%

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 2,790.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Dai Nippon Printing Price Performance
Dai Nippon Printing stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.59. Dai Nippon Printing has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36.
Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dai Nippon Printing (DNPLY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.