Short Interest in Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Rises By 2,790.0%

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 2,790.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Dai Nippon Printing stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.59. Dai Nippon Printing has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36.

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of publishing and commercial printing services. It operates through the following segments: Information Communication, Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies, Electronics, and Beverages. The Information Communication segment involves in the manufacture and sale of publications, commercial printing materials, business forms, and educational and publications distribution.

