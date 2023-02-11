Short Interest in Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Declines By 85.1%

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 85.1% from the January 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on DRXGF shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.02) to GBX 1,100 ($13.22) in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Drax Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,020 ($12.26) to GBX 850 ($10.22) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 537 ($6.46) to GBX 598 ($7.19) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.14) to GBX 825 ($9.92) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

DRXGF remained flat at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74. Drax Group has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $11.10.

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities.

