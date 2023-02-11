Short Interest in East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Grows By 256.7%

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 256.7% from the January 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

East Japan Railway Stock Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:EJPRY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,336. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. East Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $10.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded East Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

About East Japan Railway

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

