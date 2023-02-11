Short Interest in Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Increases By 257.1%

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 257.1% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Emmaus Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EMMA remained flat at $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. 13,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,218. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $1.70.

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Emmaus Life Sciences will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, marketing and sale of innovative treatments and therapies, including those in the rare and orphan disease categories. The company was founded on March 20, 1987 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

