Short Interest in Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Expands By 1,132.4%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, a growth of 1,132.4% from the January 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Down 5.3 %
Shares of FOLGF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. 22,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,819. Falcon Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.
About Falcon Oil & Gas
