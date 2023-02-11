Short Interest in Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Expands By 1,132.4%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, a growth of 1,132.4% from the January 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of FOLGF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. 22,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,819. Falcon Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas resources. Its projects include Beetaloo Basin, Karroo Basin, and Makó Trough. The company was founded on January 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

