Short Interest in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Increases By 317.5%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 317.5% from the January 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ FTAIO traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $23.13. 1,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,177. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

About FTAI Aviation

(Get Rating)

See Also

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.