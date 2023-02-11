Short Interest in Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA) Expands By 176.5%

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 176.5% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Healthcare Trust Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of HTIA opened at $22.54 on Friday. Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $26.68.
Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.4609 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 8.96%.
About Healthcare Trust
Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Healthcare Trust (HTIA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.