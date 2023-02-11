Short Interest in Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA) Expands By 176.5%

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 176.5% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Healthcare Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of HTIA opened at $22.54 on Friday. Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $26.68.

Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.4609 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 8.96%.

About Healthcare Trust

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

