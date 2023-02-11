Short Interest in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Declines By 95.8%

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF stock remained flat at $14.97 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.83.

Get Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 5,916.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 16,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.