Short Interest in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Declines By 95.8%

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF stock remained flat at $14.97 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.83.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%.
