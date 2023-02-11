Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Decreases By 50.0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ PSCC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.26. 2,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,158. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $93.07 and a 12 month high of $110.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.61.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSCC. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

