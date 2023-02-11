Short Interest in Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Expands By 297.0%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 297.0% from the January 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Japan Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of JAPAY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,255. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Japan Tobacco has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $10.74.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

