Short Interest in Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Drops By 83.3%

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Leading Edge Materials Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LEMIF remained flat at $0.15 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 51,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,839. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15. Leading Edge Materials has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.50.

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource. It operates through the following geographical segments: Corporate Canada, Mineral Operations Sweden, and Mineral Operations Romania. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

