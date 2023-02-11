Short Interest in Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Drops By 86.6%

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 86.6% from the January 15th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Leafbuyer Technologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:LBUY remained flat at $0.05 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,526. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. Leafbuyer Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.
Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile
