Short Interest in MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Rises By 358.8%

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, a growth of 358.8% from the January 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 936.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.40 ($12.26) to €10.50 ($11.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Stock Performance

Shares of MRPRF stock remained flat at $9.80 during trading hours on Friday. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $11.96.

About MERLIN Properties SOCIMI

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, Net Lease, Shopping Centres, Logistics Assets, and Other. The company was founded on March 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

