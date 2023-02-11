Short Interest in Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF) Declines By 69.8%

Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a decline of 69.8% from the January 15th total of 158,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Monarch Mining Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBARF traded up C$0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.05. 25,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,188. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11. Monarch Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.03 and a 1-year high of C$0.61.

Get Monarch Mining alerts:

Monarch Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. It owns 295 square kilometers of mining assets, including the Beaufor mine, Croinor property, McKenzie property, Swanson property, and Beacon Mill. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Saint-Sauveur, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.