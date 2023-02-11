Short Interest in Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF) Declines By 69.8%

Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a decline of 69.8% from the January 15th total of 158,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Monarch Mining Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GBARF traded up C$0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.05. 25,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,188. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11. Monarch Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.03 and a 1-year high of C$0.61.
Monarch Mining Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monarch Mining (GBARF)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.