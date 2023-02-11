Short Interest in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Decreases By 33.5%

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the January 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of NHS stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $12.20.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 31,951 shares during the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

