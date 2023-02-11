Short Interest in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC) Increases By 1,300.0%

Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Newcourt Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:NCAC remained flat at $10.50 during trading hours on Friday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,806. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23. Newcourt Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

Institutional Trading of Newcourt Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Newcourt Acquisition by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 393,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 93,750 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the third quarter worth $232,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the third quarter worth $10,140,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition by 99.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 74,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the first quarter worth $155,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newcourt Acquisition

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

