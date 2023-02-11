Short Interest in Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Increases By 354.1%

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 354.1% from the January 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 277.0 days.

Nexans Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NXPRF remained flat at $99.90 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.90. Nexans has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $101.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NXPRF shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nexans from €93.00 ($100.00) to €88.00 ($94.62) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale upgraded Nexans from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cheuvreux lowered Nexans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Nexans from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Nexans Company Profile

Nexans SA engages in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrify the future. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Generation & Transmission, Distribution, Usages, Industry & Projects, and Telecom & Data. The company was founded on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

