Short Interest in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Grows By 169.2%

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 169.2% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMM. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 27.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,120,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after acquiring an additional 124,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of JMM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 24,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,051. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $7.22.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.