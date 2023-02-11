Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Decreases By 52.5%

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the January 15th total of 183,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 670,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter worth $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NUV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 317,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,292. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.