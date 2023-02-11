Short Interest in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Decreases By 37.8%

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 568,600 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the January 15th total of 914,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 455,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OCSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.75 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

OCSL traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.91. The company had a trading volume of 552,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 498.00 and a beta of 1.22. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.35.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.33 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,402.70%.

Insider Transactions at Oaktree Specialty Lending

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell bought 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $27,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oaktree Specialty Lending

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

