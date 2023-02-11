Short Interest in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Declines By 34.3%

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 438,600 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the January 15th total of 667,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $1.06 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.33.
Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics
About Oncternal Therapeutics
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.