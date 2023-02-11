Short Interest in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Declines By 34.3%

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 438,600 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the January 15th total of 667,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $1.06 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.33.

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 455,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

