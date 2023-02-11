Short Interest in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Grows By 256.2%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,400 shares, a growth of 256.2% from the January 15th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on OPRA. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Opera from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Opera from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Opera from $9.00 to $8.20 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Opera alerts:

Opera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.61. The stock had a trading volume of 235,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,465. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30. Opera has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Opera Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opera

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Opera by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 53,269 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Opera by 33.7% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 144,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 36,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Opera by 61.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opera in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Opera by 3,169.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

About Opera

(Get Rating)

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.