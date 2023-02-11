Short Interest in Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Declines By 63.9%

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,700 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the January 15th total of 417,700 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBLA. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Panbela Therapeutics by 46,589.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 190,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.
Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02.
Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.
