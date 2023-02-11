Short Interest in Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Declines By 77.4%

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,073,700 shares, a drop of 77.4% from the January 15th total of 9,194,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWCDF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

PWCDF remained flat at $26.45 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,343. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of $20.96 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.23.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.