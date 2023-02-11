Short Interest in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Rises By 140.0%

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,300 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the January 15th total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Precipio Stock Down 11.9 %

PRPO stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Precipio has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.37.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 128.09% and a negative return on equity of 56.55%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

