Short Interest in PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Increases By 715.4%

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 715.4% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PURE Bioscience stock remained flat at $0.12 during midday trading on Friday. 6,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,970. PURE Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 135.85% and a negative net margin of 206.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PURE Bioscience stock. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PURE Bioscience, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:PURE Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 809,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.92% of PURE Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PURE Bioscience, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary antimicrobial products for pathogen and hygienic control. It offers silver dihydrogen citrate-based disinfecting and sanitizing products. The company was founded by Michael L. Krall on August 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

