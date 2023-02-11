Short Interest in Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Expands By 394.3%

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, a growth of 394.3% from the January 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Price Performance

Reaves Utility Income Fund stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.42. 236,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,226. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.43.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reaves Utility Income Fund

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,346 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

