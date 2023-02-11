Short Interest in Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Expands By 394.3%

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, a growth of 394.3% from the January 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Price Performance
Reaves Utility Income Fund stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.42. 236,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,226. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.43.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reaves Utility Income Fund
Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.