Short Interest in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Expands By 279.0%

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,110,000 shares, an increase of 279.0% from the January 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Saturday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RedHill Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDHL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,235,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,011,007. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma ( NASDAQ:RDHL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 116.69% and a negative return on equity of 9,208.02%. The company had revenue of $18.35 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDHL. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 44.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 228,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

