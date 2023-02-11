Short Interest in Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Rises By 198.3%

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 310,500 shares, a growth of 198.3% from the January 15th total of 104,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 238.8 days.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Sanofi stock remained flat at $96.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 40,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,878. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $73.31 and a 12 month high of $115.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.62.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

