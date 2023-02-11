Short Interest in Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Drops By 66.7%

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of SBOEF stock remained flat at $46.75 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.95. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $68.95.
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (SBOEF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.