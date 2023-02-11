Short Interest in Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Declines By 66.7%

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sega Sammy Stock Up 3.6 %

SGAMY stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 16,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,110. Sega Sammy has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $4.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57.

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc engages in the amusement and entertainment business. It operates through the following segments: Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, Entertainment Content, and Resort. The Pachislot and Pachinko segment includes the development, manufacture and sale of pachislot and pachinko machines.

