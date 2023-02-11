Short Interest in Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Expands By 151.9%

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 151.9% from the January 15th total of 10,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ SEVN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.73. 6,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,738. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $11.45.
Seven Hills Realty Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.05%. This is an increase from Seven Hills Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.41%.
Separately, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile
Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.
