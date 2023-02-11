Short Interest in Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Expands By 151.9%

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 151.9% from the January 15th total of 10,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEVN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.73. 6,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,738. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $11.45.

Get Seven Hills Realty Trust alerts:

Seven Hills Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.05%. This is an increase from Seven Hills Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.41%.

Institutional Trading of Seven Hills Realty Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 61,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 331.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period.

Separately, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.