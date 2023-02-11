Short Interest in Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Drops By 95.0%

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the January 15th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Seven & i Stock Performance
Shares of SVNDY stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57. Seven & i has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $26.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.15.
Seven & i Company Profile
