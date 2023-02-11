Short Interest in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Decreases By 85.9%

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 85.9% from the January 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SIEGY stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $77.80. 206,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,347. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.40 and a 200-day moving average of $61.61. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $81.67. The firm has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $1.6706 dividend. This is a positive change from Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is 74.22%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIEGY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank cut Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($96.77) to €94.00 ($101.08) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.50.

Siemens AG is a technology company, which engages in the areas of automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, infrastructure for buildings and energy systems, mobility solutions for rail transport, and medical technology and digital healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services.

