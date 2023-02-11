Short Interest in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Decreases By 64.0%

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the January 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Taylor Devices

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Devices by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Taylor Devices by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 36,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

Taylor Devices Stock Performance

Shares of TAYD stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,377. Taylor Devices has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $56.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing and arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

Featured Stories

