Short Interest in TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Rises By 1,758.6%

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,100 shares, a growth of 1,758.6% from the January 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,376,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TGI Solar Power Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TSPG opened at $0.00 on Friday. TGI Solar Power Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Get TGI Solar Power Group alerts:

About TGI Solar Power Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

TGI Solar Power Group, Inc is a holding company. It intends to provide project management consulting, develop custom tools software. The firm’s services include project management, strategic alliances, IT services, international business, and software and app development. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in North Brunswick, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for TGI Solar Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TGI Solar Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.