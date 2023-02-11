Short Interest in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Declines By 47.9%

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the January 15th total of 253,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 805,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Titan Medical

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 2,857,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 493,422 shares during the last quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 394.6% during the third quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 224,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 178,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 70.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ TMDI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.24. 1,652,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,606. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58. Titan Medical has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.22.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical ( NASDAQ:TMDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

