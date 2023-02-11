Short Interest in WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Expands By 255.0%

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 255.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WANdisco Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WANSF traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,604. WANdisco has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39.

WANdisco Company Profile

WANdisco Plc operates as a LiveData company, which engages in the development and sale of licenses of distributed software solutions. The firm also provides enterprise-ready, non-stop software solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

