Short Interest in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) Declines By 71.7%

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 71.7% from the January 15th total of 29,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 185,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPCA. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 1,854.1% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 577,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A alerts:

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A Price Performance

Shares of WPCA stock remained flat at $10.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. 406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,935. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A Company Profile

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.