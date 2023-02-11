Short Interest in Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Rises By 320.0%

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 320.0% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XCRT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 14,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,082. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. Xcelerate has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.07.

Xcelerate, Inc engages in dental equipment, which develops, manufactures and markets atmospheric water generators for the dental market, home and office use. It provides dental networks for union members. The company was founded on November 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Mauldin, SC.

