Short Interest in Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Rises By 320.0%

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 320.0% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Xcelerate Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:XCRT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 14,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,082. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. Xcelerate has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.07.
Xcelerate Company Profile
