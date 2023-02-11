Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 86.5% from the January 15th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Siemens Healthineers Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of SMMNY stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $27.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,705. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79.
Siemens Healthineers Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3201 per share. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siemens Healthineers (SMMNY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.