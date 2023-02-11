Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Silex Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Silex Systems alerts:

Silex Systems Stock Performance

SILXY stock traded up C$0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching C$16.60. 309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.62. Silex Systems has a twelve month low of C$4.13 and a twelve month high of C$16.84.

About Silex Systems

Silex Systems Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of laser uranium enrichment technology. It operates through the Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA segments. The company was founded by Michael P. Goldsworthy in 1988 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silex Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silex Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.