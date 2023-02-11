SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading 44.7% Higher This Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $500.97 million and approximately $296.26 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 44.7% higher against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001921 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009997 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031796 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00046701 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00019590 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00219861 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00020985 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,204,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,840,661.7363875 with 1,199,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.39972428 USD and is down -11.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $322,902,827.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

