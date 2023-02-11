SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 89.1% from the January 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised SJM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Get SJM alerts:

SJM Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SJMHY remained flat at $2.14 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,497. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75. SJM has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $2.55.

SJM Company Profile

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

Further Reading

