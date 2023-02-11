Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SKWD opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $20.37.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.