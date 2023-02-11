Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Summit Insights upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded Skyworks Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.26.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $119.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.53. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $141.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

