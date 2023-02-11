SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Short Interest Update

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 10,100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SLANG Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of SLANG Worldwide stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. SLANG Worldwide has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.48.

SLANG Worldwide Company Profile

