SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Short Interest Update

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the January 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 85.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMTGF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of SMA Solar Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €62.00 ($66.67) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SMA Solar Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of SMA Solar Technology from €58.00 ($62.37) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

SMA Solar Technology Price Performance

SMTGF stock remained flat at $85.05 on Friday. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340. SMA Solar Technology has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.60.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

