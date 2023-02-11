Smartspace Software’s (SMRT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.50) price target on the stock.

Smartspace Software Stock Performance

Shares of LON SMRT opened at GBX 47.90 ($0.58) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Smartspace Software has a 12 month low of GBX 28 ($0.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 91.93 ($1.11). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 41.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.96. The company has a market capitalization of £13.86 million and a P/E ratio of -5.38.

About Smartspace Software

Smartspace Software plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells Software as a Service (Saas) workspace solutions in the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: SwipeOn, Space Connect, and Anders & Kern. It offers workplace solutions, such as desk and visitor management products, meeting room booking, workplace sensors, and digital signage for small and medium sized enterprises.

