SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Short Interest Update

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a growth of 471.4% from the January 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SMC Trading Up 2.4 %

SMC stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.17. 50,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,133. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.00. SMC has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $31.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.79.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SMC had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion.

About SMC

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

